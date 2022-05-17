Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 6,395 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,462,000 after buying an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,748,000 after buying an additional 92,550 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,973,000 after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,443,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 21,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

SCI opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.88.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Service Co. International (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.