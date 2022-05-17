Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.25.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

