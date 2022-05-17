Piper Sandler Raises Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $42.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TDOC. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.68.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.79. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.38 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.