Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains All American Pipelines’ first-quarter earnings were lower than expected. The firm’s pipeline tariff volumes were adversely impacted by extreme weather conditions. PAA’s operating expenses might increase to meet stringent regulations and implement safety measures. Excess pipeline capacity in some regions might lower the demand for its midstream services. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, PAA will benefit from Permian operation, cost-saving initiatives, JV and assets divestiture that will support operations over the long term. The firm’s strong cash flow will help it to strengthen the balance sheet. Expansion of existing pipelines and the addition of new pipeline projects in key regions are expected to drive its operations. Also, the firm has sufficient liquidity to meet obligations”

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAA. StockNews.com lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 378.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.