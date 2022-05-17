Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS PLVFF remained flat at $$0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Plant Veda Foods has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Get Plant Veda Foods alerts:

About Plant Veda Foods (Get Rating)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. operates as a plant-based beverage and food company in Canada. The company offers plant-based drinkable yogurts, milk, and coffee creamers. Plant Veda Foods Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Surrey, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Veda Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Veda Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.