PlayDapp (PLA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19.68 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $211.05 million and $19.68 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded up 5% against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io . PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayDapp Coin Trading

