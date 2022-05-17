PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

PTE stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.13. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PolarityTE by 1,128.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 143,456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PolarityTE by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PolarityTE by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

