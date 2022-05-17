PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 321.00% and a negative return on equity of 116.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.
PTE stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.13. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.
About PolarityTE (Get Rating)
PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.
