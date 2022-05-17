Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PBL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$21.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$570.12 million and a PE ratio of 29.01. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$18.94 and a 12-month high of C$63.60.

Pollard Banknote ( TSE:PBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$116.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

