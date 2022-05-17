Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Receives $20.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $288.72 million, a P/E ratio of 116.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 707.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 64,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

