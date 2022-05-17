Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Up 24.8% in April

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the April 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PBTS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. It offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

