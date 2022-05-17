Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APTS. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Shares of APTS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 935,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,696. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 231.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 118,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 118,983 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

