Premier Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after buying an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $455,193.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $27,226,636. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.21. The stock had a trading volume of 146,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.64 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

