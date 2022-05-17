Premier Asset Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162,356 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. 96,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,374,120. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.93.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.