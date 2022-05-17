Premier Asset Management LLC Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

NUE stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,377. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

