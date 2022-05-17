Premier Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,180 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Sanofi by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,953. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.7968 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sanofi from €122.00 ($127.08) to €121.00 ($126.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($93.75) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sanofi from €80.00 ($83.33) to €85.00 ($88.54) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €110.00 ($114.58) to €112.00 ($116.67) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

