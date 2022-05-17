Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 1,720 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.02. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

