Presearch Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Presearch has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. Presearch has a market cap of $45.93 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Presearch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

