Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives $76.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.68. 193,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,388. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

