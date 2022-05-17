Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,485 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.75. 838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,916. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.16 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

