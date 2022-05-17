Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $23,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.17. 1,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $329.63 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

