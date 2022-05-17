Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,538 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,341,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

