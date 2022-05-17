Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,881 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $24,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $96.50. 34,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,449,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

