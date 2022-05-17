Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,217 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $22,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 998,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 91,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,002,994. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $283.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.26.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

