Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 93,843 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 93,843 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.90.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $98.71. The company had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,501. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

