Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,455 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after acquiring an additional 295,726 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,540,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,836 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,365,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,396,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,827,000 after purchasing an additional 150,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.02. 19,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.19 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.05 and a 200-day moving average of $205.38.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.04.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

