PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Up 10.5%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.22. Approximately 2,951 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $375,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

