Project Inverse Price Tops $0.0070 on Exchanges (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $256,852.85 and $169,214.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00508015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,348.46 or 1.80971594 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008585 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,301,425 coins and its circulating supply is 36,812,621 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

