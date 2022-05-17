Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,149,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prologis were worth $193,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.90. 3,784,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,207. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.39 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.17.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

