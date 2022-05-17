Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RXDX traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.05. 652,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 13.56 and a quick ratio of 13.56. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

