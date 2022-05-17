ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($14.17) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($20.83) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of PSM stock opened at €10.00 ($10.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of €11.22 and a 200 day moving average of €12.92. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €9.30 ($9.69) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($19.79).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

