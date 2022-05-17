Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.
Proto Labs stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,387. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.43.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 70.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.
About Proto Labs (Get Rating)
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
