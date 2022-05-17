Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.00 million-$131.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.58 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Proto Labs stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,387. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $99.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,769,000 after buying an additional 37,314 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 8.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 70.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

