Prudential PLC Acquires 10,685 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after buying an additional 93,548 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $10,158,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $166.33. The company had a trading volume of 36,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,360. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.27 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

