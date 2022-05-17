Prudential PLC Acquires 1,377,725 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prudential PLC owned 10.02% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $89,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 684,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 203.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,956 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.56. 142,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,665. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

