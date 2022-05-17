Prudential PLC Acquires 23,247 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2,281.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $7.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.71. 461,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.60. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.63 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $313.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several research firms have commented on HD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.26.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

