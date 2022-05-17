Prudential PLC Acquires 3,955 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 285,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $301,499,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $5,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $30.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $754.86. The stock had a trading volume of 917,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,889,284. The company has a market cap of $782.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $937.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $977.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.