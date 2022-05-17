Prudential PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.33% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEJ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PEJ traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. 5,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,164. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $38.29 and a 12 month high of $54.62.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

