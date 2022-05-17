Prudential PLC Has $20.77 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,831 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Nutrien by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,290 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Nutrien by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,763,000 after acquiring an additional 845,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 29.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,285,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,020,000 after acquiring an additional 753,364 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

NTR stock traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,978,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.