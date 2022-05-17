Prudential PLC Purchases 4,980 Shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 25.53% of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 178,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000.

KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 6,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. KraneShares SSE Star Market 50 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $27.87.

