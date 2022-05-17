Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 972,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255,196 shares during the period. Ternium comprises 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $42,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ternium by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,589,000 after buying an additional 415,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after buying an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ternium by 729.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. 8,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,733. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

