PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, DBS Vickers lowered PT Vale Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 7,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

PTNDY remained flat at $$23.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration and mining, processing, storage, transportation, and marketing of nickel and related mineral products in Indonesia, Canada, and Japan. It operates a concession area of 118,017 hectares located in central, south, and southeast Sulawesi. The company also explores for iron ore and pellets, nickel, manganese and ferroalloys, coal, and copper deposits.

