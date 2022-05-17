Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 794,331 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Motors were worth $130,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,446,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

About General Motors (Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.