Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $111.95 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $111,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $135,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $406,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,473 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.50, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.57. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.74.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.