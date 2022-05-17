Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $302.13 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,908,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $302,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $122.18. 10,923,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,293,528. The stock has a market cap of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.37 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.31.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
