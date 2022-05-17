Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $302.13 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,908,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $302,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.92 on Tuesday, reaching $122.18. 10,923,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,293,528. The stock has a market cap of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $115.37 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.