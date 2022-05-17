Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,664 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Diageo were worth $89,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 184,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.37. 208,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.38 and its 200 day moving average is $203.08. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.39) to GBX 4,500 ($55.47) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.47) to GBX 4,700 ($57.94) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

