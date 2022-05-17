Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 13,544 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,647 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,544 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.10% of Salesforce worth $240,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,604,664 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.73. 7,143,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.64 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

