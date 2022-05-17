Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 74,515 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,527,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,515 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 0.9% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.27% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $208,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,343,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.55.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $1,231,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.