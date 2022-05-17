Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NILSY stock remained flat at $$3.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $38.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NILSY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

