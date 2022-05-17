PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $28,072.88.

On Friday, April 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $12,478.25.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,929.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 677,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,570. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $44.19.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

