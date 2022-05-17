Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

QTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

QTWO opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,798,000 after buying an additional 623,364 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $40,470,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

