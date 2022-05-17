QCM Cayman Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 3.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $22.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,322.06. 170,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,242.71 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,501.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,573.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

